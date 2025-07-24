Iraqi Kurdistan hosts 4th IKAOS conference in Erbil

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Thursday, Erbil province hosted the 4th International Conference of the Iraqi Kurdistan Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (IKAOS).

Bringing together leading specialists from across Iraq and abroad, the event focused on advancing cardiology and vascular medicine by transferring cutting-edge global knowledge to local institutions to improve healthcare services.

Sessions also featured expert presentations and debates on current challenges and breakthroughs in cardiovascular treatment and research.