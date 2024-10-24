International Conference in Paris mobilizes $800 million in aid for Lebanon amid escalating crisis

Shafaq News/ The international conference aimed at supporting Lebanon kicked off on Thursday in Paris, gathering representatives from 70 countries and 15 international organizations, with the notable absence of the United States.

The conference's primary goal is to provide urgent humanitarian and relief aid to the Lebanese people and the displaced population, which the Lebanese government estimates to exceed one million, particularly from southern regions. It also seeks to bolster Lebanon's security forces and push for a ceasefire to maintain the stability of a country facing "particular fragility" due to increasing violence and tensions along the Blue Line, the demarcation between Israel and Lebanon.

French President Emmanuel Macron opened the conference, reaffirming that the gathering was convened to support Lebanon and aid its people in confronting their current hardships. He called for a ceasefire, the establishment of peacekeeping measures along the Blue Line, and the creation of conditions conducive to the return of displaced persons.

France has consistently pushed for a resolution based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel and called for the strengthening of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and restricting military presence in the border area to the Lebanese army and international forces.

An Élysée source emphasized that France's efforts align with its historical commitment to Lebanon, recalling previous conferences initiated by Macron to support Lebanon, as well as the numerous initiatives organized in solidarity with the country and its people.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stressed the importance of ensuring Lebanon's sovereignty and unity while providing security guarantees for Israel.

He stated, "This decision allows, on the one hand, to ensure Lebanon's sovereignty and unity, and on the other hand, to offer security guarantees to Israel so that the 60,000 people forced to flee their homes in northern Israel after October 7 can return."

Regarding aid contributions, Barrot noted, "We responded to the United Nations' call by announcing vital contributions totaling $800 million, in addition to significant in-kind donations," stressing that the international community had risen to the challenge.

He further announced that the conference had raised more than $800 million in humanitarian assistance, with an additional $200 million earmarked to support Lebanon's military forces.

The United Nations issued an appeal on October 1st to raise funds aimed at providing urgent assistance to hundreds of thousands of displaced people affected by Israeli strikes across several regions in Lebanon.