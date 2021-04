Shafaq News / The Director of Public Health authority in al-Sulaymaniyah, Dr. Sabah Hawrami, announced on Thursday that 15 thousand doses of the Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in Iraq in the next few days.

In a statement, Hawrami said, "so far, we have been provided with three types of vaccine," noting that the governorate will also receive one thousand doses of the Pfizer every week, until the end of this year.