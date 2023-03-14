Iraq's former Prime minister and Minister of Justice to participate in the AUIS Forum

Shafaq News/ Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi and Minister of Justice Khaled Al-Shawani arrived in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate on Tuesday to participate in the seventh annual Sulaimani Forum hosted by the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS).

According to Haval Abu Bakr, the Governor of Al-Sulaymaniyah, Al-Abadi, and Al-Shawani were welcomed at the International Airport for the event, which is being held on March 15 and 16, 2023, by AUIS's Institute of Regional and International Studies (IRIS).

The Sulaimani Forum is a significant annual event that provides a platform for policymakers, diplomats, scholars, and journalists to discuss complex policy challenges facing Iraq and the wider Middle East region. This year's event will focus on three central themes: Iraq 20 Years After the Invasion of 2003, the Impact of the Ukraine War on Iraq and MENA, and Climate Change and Water Scarcity.

Regional and international media widely cover the forum, and its speakers are globally recognized. As a result, the event serves as an essential platform to exchange ideas and insights and foster dialogue about the region's critical issues.