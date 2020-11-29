Haider al-Abadi warns of upcoming collapse and reveals his position on Biden, Saudi Investment, Islamic Dawa Party, and the Kurds

Al-Abadi: Upcoming elections are the most important in the history of the political process.

Al-Abadi: If I was in power today, I would run the country with "effective governance".

Al-Abadi: Sunni region is a wish that has no ground.

Shafaq News/ Former Prime Minister, the leader of Al-Fatah Alliance, Haider al-Abadi, warned that the stifling financial crisis is driving Iraq towards the verge of an imminent collapse.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News agency, Al-Abadi revealed his position from several internal and external files regarding his relationship with the Islamic Dawa Party –from which his alliance had politically emerged and the Kurds, the attempts to dismiss the speaker of the Iraqi parliament, the establishment of a Sunni region, and the Saudi investment project.

Shafaq News agency- let us begin with the financial crisis in the country. You were the chairman of the parliamentary finance committee, and then the prime minister. How do you see the overall situation? what has driven Iraq to this critical stage?

Haider al-Abadi- The current financial and economic situation is bad and dangerous. Continuing with current policies -particularly relying solely on the borrowing policy, will lead to a collapse.

The golden financial and economic opportunities to boost the state’s economy were not employed between 2004 and 2014. Oil prices fell to 25 dollars in 2015 from 110 dollars per barrel in 2013/2014. The political and economic management of the State -among many other factors, have brought us to this situation. We inherited the collapse of political, economic, financial, administrative, and security systems from the Ba’ath regime, and the new political system had to rebuild the state’s systems; but political and economic mismanagement, quotas, corruption, chaos, violence, and terrorism prevented the proper reconstruction of the State.

Shafaq News agency- If you are in power today, how would you face the current crisis?

Haidar al-Abadi- By effective governance. Confronting the state's political, economic, and sovereign crises needs an effective government capable of blending a threefold vision, will, and programs. There are no solutions to the financial and economic crisis without finding solutions to the political system’s crisis, its structure, and policies. Producing solutions and implementing strategies to get out of crises needs safety, effectiveness, strength, and integrity of governance first. Without effective governance and clear, bold, and painful policies for all sectors of the state, there is no way out of the state's crises -particularly the economic ones. Weak and fragmented governance cannot carry the state’s body. Here lies the problem that we have to address; otherwise we will not survive the collapse.

Shafaq News agency- In the file of restricting arms by the state, do you think Al-Kadhimi is capable of this task, especially since his government pledged to solve it before the elections?

Haidar al-Abadi- I don't think so. There are less complicated files related to the elections that the government is yet to accomplished.

Shafaq News agency- There are moves to withdraw the confidence from the speaker of parliament, what is the position of Al-Fatah Alliance, especially since the front in charge of this demand is considered an ally of yours?

Haidar al-Abadi- We have not allied with any front and we do not build positions based on quotas or privilege. We approach or move away from all parties based on governance integrity and the state’s institutions’ best performance. Changing the Speaker is left to the political, parliamentary, and national majority movement in what it deems as reforms in the legislative institution.

Shafaq News agency- In the early elections, what is Al-Fatah Alliance’s plan: with whom will it ally, and will you run for the elections?

Haidar al-Abadi- It is too early to talk about electoral alliances. It is more important to run an electoral process that reflects the will of the public. The upcoming elections are the most important elections in the history of the political process and any mistake in dealing with it is a fault with unavoidable malignant consequences. I warn: if the standards of integrity and justice are absent, and the same methods of fraud and imposition of will are invoked, like in the 2018 elections, the popular and political boycott is an option on the table. The people and the political forces cannot deal with another falsification of the people’s will and choices, government, political forces, Electoral Commission, and the United Nations will be held responsible for the consequences of the boycott.

Shafaq News agency- Is Haidar al-Abadi far from his first home, the Islamic Dawa Party? there are also reports of a "break" with the secretary-general of the party, Nouri al-Maliki. Is it true that you are still a leader in the Islamic Dawa party?

Haidar al-Abadi- There is no break with anyone; there are different visions and policies, which is normal in politics. I am not a leader of the Islamic Dawa Party after I have withdrawn from all positions. My project is Al-Fatah Alliance as an inclusive national project.

Shafaq News agency- How are your relations with the Kurds, considering the controversy that followed the independence referendum?

Haidar al-Abadi- I am nothing but friendly and respectful to the Kurds and their legitimate rights. After all, they are my people –just as Iraqis of all nationalities and sects are my people. I have exercised patriotism without discrimination or preference. Yes, differences have occurred with some Kurdish political forces regarding the referendum –as we were against the idea, just like many Kurdish popular forces. My disagreement with the forces who adopted the referendum was based on a constitutional and legal basis, neither personal nor vengeful. You have to review my speeches on this issue, as well as all Kurdistan’s issues, to understand that I did not use chauvinist or provocative speech. I did not lay the stone for wars of blood and hatred among my people, I did not deny my people any of their rights, and I did not break their will or impose a new reality. I have exercised my constitutional and national responsibilities, and the responsibility must be on preserving the country and implementing justice.

Shafaq News agency- There are parties -close to Iran, classifies you as an ally of America. Some go further, saying that there is a veto that prevents you from reaching the presidency again. To what extent does this picture matches the reality?

Haidar al-Abadi-This is a useless tone echoed by the competitors. I've never been American, Iranian, or Saudi. I am a patriotic Iraqi who led a broken and bankrupt country, a country preyed upon by terrorism and chaos. I have managed the country's battles wisely and boldly -and if I take office again, I will not deviate from my approach. There is no veto in politics –at least for those aware of the political action’s nature.

Shafaq News agency- Sunni parties are moving seriously to form a Sunni territory, what is your position regarding that?

Haidar al-Abadi- This is some politicians’ wish; it has no solid ground as its requirements are not available.

Shafaq News agency- How will the transition in the U.S. administration affect Iraq; with Joe Biden's triumph and his announcement of a task force, which the majority of its members were in Obama's administration. There are also reports on a strong relationship between you and the new U.S. president.

Haidar al-Abadi- It is too early to form an accurate vision on the shifts in U.S. policy toward Iraq. Perhaps the integration of Biden’s management team and his practice during the first 100 days will provide an answer on the nature of any shift. There is no specificity to my relations with any foreign official; it only relies on the convergence or divergence of views on common issues. I hope that Iraqi-U.S. relations will be integrated at all levels and based on common interests and respecting Iraqi sovereignty.

Shafaq News agency- We have recently noticed a strong rejection of Saudi investment in Iraq. What are the specific obstacles to establishing a Gulf investment in Iraq?

Haidar al-Abadi- Iraq cannot live in isolation from its regional surroundings, and it is not in its interest to pay the bill for the conflict of regional axes. We need to build a "Central Iraq" that becomes cumulatively a "Regional Center" and the economy is the best point to start from. We must not sacrifice the interests of the country for the interests of any faction or country.