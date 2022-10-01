Iraq's Water Minister arrives in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rachid al-Hamdani, arrived in al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday morning to participate in an International Conference on Water.

The event "Orientations and Risks" hosted by Komar University of Science and Technology takes place on Saturday and discusses issues related to the water resources in the country and challenges impeding its development.

Upon landing on the tarmacs of al-Sulaymaniyah's International Airport, the Minister was welcomed by Governor Haval Abu Bakr, head of Kurdistan's Dams Directorate Abdul-Rahman Ali Hussein, and the President of Komar University Saladin Said.