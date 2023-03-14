Iraq's Kurdistan to forge a trade deal with Turkey

Shafaq News/ Sheikh Mustafa Sheikh Abdulrahman, the head of the Exporters and Importers Union in Kurdistan, on Tuesday announced that Sulaymaniyah governorate is set to enter into a trade agreement with Turkey aimed at developing cooperation between the two sides in this field.

In a press conference held in Sulaymaniyah, Sheikh Abdulrahman said, "Today, we received 22 traders from Turkey. They will hold meetings with traders from Sulaymaniyah and the region, with the aim of reaching common understandings."

He added that after reaching common understandings between traders from Kurdistan and Turkey, they will work on concluding a trade agreement between Turkey and Sulaymaniyah aimed at developing trade exchange between the two sides.

"Under positive circumstances, we can develop the commercial situation in the region in general, and Sulaymaniyah in particular," he said.

"It is possible that Turkish factories may open branches in Sulaymaniyah," he said.

Turkey and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have been building strong economic ties in recent years, with trade between the two sides reaching billions of dollars annually. The Kurdistan Region is a significant market for Turkish goods and services, and Turkey is also an essential gateway for the region to the rest of the world.

Trade between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq includes a wide range of products, such as food, construction materials, electronics, and clothing. Turkish companies are also involved in construction projects, energy production, and telecommunications in the region. Moreover, Turkish investors are showing increasing interest in Kurdistan's agricultural sector, which has significant potential due to the region's fertile soil and abundant water resources.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has been actively promoting investment from Turkey and other countries, with a focus on developing sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and industry. The region has also established free trade zones to attract more foreign investment.

In recent years, Turkey has also been working to improve its political and diplomatic relations with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which has historically been a difficult relationship due to Turkey's concerns about Kurdish separatism. The two sides have been working to address these issues and improve their ties, including through high-level diplomatic visits and cooperation on security issues.