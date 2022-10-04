Iranian drone attacks Sidekan, Soran

Shafaq News/ An Iranian drone reportedly bombarded Soran's sub-district of Sidekan, north of Kurdistan's capital city Erbil, a local source reported.

So far, the attack has resulted in no human casualties until the moment, according to the source.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said last week they fired missiles and drones at militant targets in the Kurdish region of neighbouring northern Iraq, where authorities said 13 people were killed.

The strikes were reported after Iranian authorities accused armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in unrest now shaking Iran, especially in the northwest where most of the country's population of over 10 million Kurds live.