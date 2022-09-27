Iranian artillery renews bombing regions in Iraqi Kurdistan, no casualties

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a local Kurdish source said that the Iranian artillery resumed shelling regions in Soran of Iraqi Kurdistan without causing any casualties.

This is the fourth reported Iranian attack in Soran north of Erbil within three days.

Yesterday, Sidekan's mayor, Ihsan Shalabi, told Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment had continued since dawn in the same locations.

"So far, the attack has resulted in no casualties," Shalabi said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced in a statement that "headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorists were targeted." Confirming that the operations would continue.

It is worth noting that Iran has repeatedly targeted Kurdish groups in Iraq's Kurdish region, saying Iranian militant opposition bases are located.

Iran blames armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents for being involved in the ongoing unrest in the country, particularly in the northwest, where most of Iran's up to ten million Kurds live.