Iran targets KOMALA in Iraqi Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-14T07:38:31+0000

Shafaq News/ On Monday, military drones struck sites of the Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan Region. A security source told Shafaq News Agency. The drones targeted positions of Komala in the Arbid district, south of Al-Sulaymaniyah. A source said. He did not give further information about the size of the damage or casualties. The group is classified as a terrorist organization by Iran and Japan. Iran's Intelligence Ministry had repeatedly announced that the Iranian Kurdish opposition group Komala had been recruited by Israel's spy agency, Mossad, to attack the Iranian government and interests. Iraqi and Kurdish authorities always denied these accusations. Earlier today, two Iranian missiles fell on the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan in the Koysanjaq district of Erbil governorate, killing one person and injuring eight others. In the last few days, the situation has escalated in the area where Iranian artillery bombards different locations in Soran District in Kurdistan Region, northern Iraq. In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said before that the shelling would continue where anti-government Iranian groups are located.

