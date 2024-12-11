Iran appoints Faramarz Asadi as new consul in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appointed Faramarz Asadi as its new consul in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Tasnim News Agency reported on Wednesday.

“Asadi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi before departing Tehran to begin his duties in the Kurdistan Region, replacing former consul Nasrullah Rashnoudi,” the agency affirmed.

The new consul submitted a report to Araghchi on his plans for his new diplomatic mission.