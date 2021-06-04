Infiltrators work to prevent the security coordination between Baghdad and Erbil in disputed areas

Shafaq News/ A Kurdish official revealed, on Friday that some parties are working to interrupt the agreement and security coordination between Baghdad and Erbil in the so-called disputed areas.

A member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Abbas Mahmoud, told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS fellows are seeking forcefully and with anti-Kurds political parties to thwart the security and political coordination between Baghdad and Erbil in the disputed areas in Diyala."

He added that some of these “elements and tools” are infiltrated within the Popular Mobilization Forces in the hot spots in Diyala and Kirkuk.”

"Security coordination between the Peshmerga and the Ministry of Defense affects negatively the interests of ISIS in the disputed region in Diyala, and the return of the Peshmerga will lose them security and political gains on which they have lived since 2017 until now," he said.

Mahmoud noted that there are also Turkish political interventions to prevent the return of the Peshmerga and Kurdish political influence to Kirkuk by inciting the Arab and Turkmen against the Kurdish component and the Peshmerga for regional interests.

He added that "the sons of the Arab and Kurdish components have coexisted for decades and aspire to consolidate cooperation and coexistence in the disputed areas, but the supporters of ISIS and the regional agendas hostile to Iraq stand against that."

The file of joint coordination between the Ministries of Defense and the Peshmerga witnessed advanced progress recently, which resulted in the formation of joint coordination rooms in four governorates and the continuation of discussions to implement joint operations to end the presence of ISIS in the disputed areas.