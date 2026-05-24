Import bottlenecks drive up Erbil car prices

Shafaq News- Erbil

Car prices in Erbil have climbed sharply in recent weeks, as rising shipping costs and regional tensions disrupt imports into the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Hemin Ali, the owner of a car showroom in Erbil, described the increase as significant across much of the market. “Prices have risen by more than $1,500 per vehicle in many cases, while some models recorded even higher increases depending on demand and the type of car.”

According to Ali, the surge is linked mainly to higher transportation costs and complications surrounding imports rather than decisions by local dealerships.

Residents also pointed to a steep rise in shipping expenses between Dubai and Erbil. Miran Ahmed noted that the cost of transporting one vehicle jumped from $1,000 to $2,000, adding that Chinese car manufacturers had suspended discounts that previously reached up to 15%, further increasing pressure on buyers already facing higher import costs.

While showroom owners and residents attributed the rising prices to shipping disruptions and regional instability, Shafaq News contacted several companies specializing in vehicle imports and found no increase in direct sale prices from the companies themselves.

The findings suggest that the strongest impact of the current situation is being felt among dealerships and intermediaries dealing with fluctuating supply chains and rising transportation costs.

The Kurdish Ministry of Trade and Industry previously reported a sharp rise in vehicle imports into the Kurdistan Region over the past three years, increasing from about 122,000 vehicles in 2023 to nearly 172,000 in 2024, before surging to 283,000 in 2025 —an increase of more than 132% compared with 2023.

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