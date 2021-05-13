ISIS exploits the failure to reach an agreement in disputed areas, Peshmerga says

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga warned, on Thursday, of the frequent armed ISIS attacks in the disputed areas.

“ISIS members are taking advantage of the failure to reach an agreement with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense on security vacuums; they launch terrorist attacks on the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga sites." The Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga Forces, Lt. Gen. Jamal Aymanki, told Shafaq News agency

Aymanki added, "ISIS militants have changed their military tactics as now, they are launching quick attacks using advanced weapons such as night-vision weapon, then flee."

Earlier this month, Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasized that ISIS still posed a real and dire threat in many regions of Iraq, especially in the Kurdish regions outside the KRG administration by taking advantage of the security vacuum. “We reiterate the importance of joint security cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces.” Barzani said.