Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS exploits the failure to reach an agreement in disputed areas, Peshmerga says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-13T17:17:45+0000
ISIS exploits the failure to reach an agreement in disputed areas, Peshmerga says

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga warned, on Thursday, of the frequent armed ISIS attacks in the disputed areas.

 “ISIS members are taking advantage of the failure to reach an agreement with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense on security vacuums; they launch terrorist attacks on the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga sites." The Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga Forces, Lt. Gen. Jamal Aymanki, told Shafaq News agency

Aymanki added, "ISIS militants have changed their military tactics as now, they are launching quick attacks using advanced weapons such as night-vision weapon, then flee."

Earlier this month, Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasized that ISIS still posed a real and dire threat in many regions of Iraq, especially in the Kurdish regions outside the KRG administration by taking advantage of the security vacuum. “We reiterate the importance of joint security cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces.” Barzani said.

related

Peshmerga forces demonstrations block Al-Sulaymaniyah-Erbil road

Date: 2020-11-24 08:09:05
Peshmerga forces demonstrations block Al-Sulaymaniyah-Erbil road

Mp reveals Kurdistan's share of the federal budget and Peshmerga salaries

Date: 2020-09-23 15:30:29
Mp reveals Kurdistan's share of the federal budget and Peshmerga salaries

The US-led Coalition to continue providing aids to Peshmerga, Official

Date: 2021-03-30 15:15:26
The US-led Coalition to continue providing aids to Peshmerga, Official

Peshmerga denies troop movements towards the Iraqi Forces in Makhmur

Date: 2021-02-03 12:25:17
Peshmerga denies troop movements towards the Iraqi Forces in Makhmur

Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

Date: 2020-11-04 13:04:42
Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

The Ministry of Peshmerga shuffles 37 officials within one month

Date: 2021-04-25 19:05:48
The Ministry of Peshmerga shuffles 37 officials within one month

The Peshmerga begins work in the joint coordination center with the Iraqi army

Date: 2020-11-24 12:20:22
The Peshmerga begins work in the joint coordination center with the Iraqi army

Minister of Peshmerga hosts the new Commander of German forces in the region

Date: 2020-09-27 14:57:01
Minister of Peshmerga hosts the new Commander of German forces in the region