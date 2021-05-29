Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS executes Kurdish police officer one year and a half after his abduction from Diyala

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-29T16:06:12+0000
ISIS executes Kurdish police officer one year and a half after his abduction from Diyala

ISIS executes Kurdish police officer one year and a half after his abduction from Diyala

Shafaq News / A local source in Diyala reported today that ISIS militants executed a Kurdish police officer from Karmian a year and a half after his abduction.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that ISIS broadcasted a video clip of its execution of a Kurdish police officer from the police of Karmian who had been abducted approximately one year and a half ago, alongside another individual in the village of Narin, seven kilometers north of Qarah Tapah.

The source added that ISIS released the other individual in exchange for a ransom and that it negotiated with security authorities in Kurdistan to release the Kurdish police officer in return for the release of ISIS women detained in the Kurdistan Region. 

It is noteworthy that ISIS abducted several civilians and farmers from Qarah Tapah, some of whom were released in exchange for ransom money and others who are still missing and whose faith is still unknown.

related

Asaish of Kurdistan Region arrests ISIS member involved in a bombing against its forces

Date: 2020-01-30 12:23:23
Asaish of Kurdistan Region arrests ISIS member involved in a bombing against its forces

Barzani about ISIS attack in Garmiyan: clear evidence of ISIS reorganization

Date: 2020-04-08 15:19:55
Barzani about ISIS attack in Garmiyan: clear evidence of ISIS reorganization

A plan to establish an "ISIS state" in Diyala thwarted

Date: 2020-08-16 14:53:25
A plan to establish an "ISIS state" in Diyala thwarted

Kurdistan's Deputy President visits the Site of ISIS attack on the Peshmerga

Date: 2021-05-02 21:56:12
Kurdistan's Deputy President visits the Site of ISIS attack on the Peshmerga

"Abu Al-Hareth" senior "ISIS" member arrested by Asaish in Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-02-03 11:49:46
"Abu Al-Hareth" senior "ISIS" member arrested by Asaish in Kurdistan Region

Roadside bomb cut off ISIS element’s hands while trying to plant it near Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-04-09 14:20:00
Roadside bomb cut off ISIS element’s hands while trying to plant it near Sulaymaniyah

Nechirvan Barzani brings two Yazidi children back to their families

Date: 2020-09-04 14:56:39
Nechirvan Barzani brings two Yazidi children back to their families

SDF arrests an ISIS cell in Deir Ezzor

Date: 2021-05-13 10:47:56
SDF arrests an ISIS cell in Deir Ezzor