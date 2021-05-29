ISIS executes Kurdish police officer one year and a half after his abduction from Diyala

Shafaq News / A local source in Diyala reported today that ISIS militants executed a Kurdish police officer from Karmian a year and a half after his abduction.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that ISIS broadcasted a video clip of its execution of a Kurdish police officer from the police of Karmian who had been abducted approximately one year and a half ago, alongside another individual in the village of Narin, seven kilometers north of Qarah Tapah.

The source added that ISIS released the other individual in exchange for a ransom and that it negotiated with security authorities in Kurdistan to release the Kurdish police officer in return for the release of ISIS women detained in the Kurdistan Region.

It is noteworthy that ISIS abducted several civilians and farmers from Qarah Tapah, some of whom were released in exchange for ransom money and others who are still missing and whose faith is still unknown.