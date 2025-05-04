Hope for Kurdistan's graduates: Job fair opens doors

Shafaq News/ A city-wide job fair opened in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday, organized by the Polytechnic University in response to rising unemployment among graduates in the Kurdistan Region.

Held at the Ramada Hotel, the event featured 35 companies and organizations offering more than 600 positions across various sectors. Government officials, including Al-Sulaymaniyah governor and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, attended alongside university leaders.

Ayoob Karim, the event coordinator, said the initiative aimed to connect job seekers directly with employers. “Applicants submitted CVs directly to recruiters for immediate review and follow-up,” he noted.

Karim emphasized the importance of aligning academic institutions with labor market needs to reduce long-term unemployment.

The fair comes amid growing pressure on Regional authorities to tackle youth joblessness, which surpassed 27% in 2024, according to government estimates. Thousands of graduates from technical and agricultural institutes remain without employment, prompting frustration and periodic demonstrations.

Organizers projected the initiative would strengthen collaboration between universities and the private sector and serve as a practical model for improving employment access across the Region.