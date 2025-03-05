‘Safer Together’: TikTok’s push for digital literacy in Iraq

Shafaq News/ TikTok, in collaboration with the INSM Foundation for Digital Rights, has launched the “Safer Together” initiative in Iraq to promote digital awareness and media literacy among young users.

According to the platform’s statement, the initiative targets Iraqi youth aged 13-18, along with their families and teachers, aiming to educate over 33,250 participants across 15 provinces. It features interactive workshops and educational resources tailored to local cultural contexts in Arabic and Kurdish.

The initiative also includes university collaborations to support student-led research and awareness campaigns, further promoting responsible digital engagement.

Fatih Kafadar, Head of Government Relations and Public Policy for Turkiye and the Levant at TikTok, emphasized the platform’s dedication to fostering a secure digital environment. “Our goal is to ensure TikTok remains a secure and supportive space for young users,” he said, adding that by strengthening digital awareness, they empower teenagers, parents, and educators with the knowledge and tools to engage responsibly online.

“Creating a safe and informed digital environment is essential,” noted Hayder Hamzoz, Executive Director of INSM Foundation for Digital Rights, highlighting the importance of digital literacy.

“By equipping youth, parents, and educators with these skills, we foster responsible online engagement and enhance community resilience,” Hamzoz asserted.