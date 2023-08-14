Historic streets to temporarily yield to al-Sulaymaniyah's festive soiree

Shafaq News / Al-Sulaymaniyah's municipal administration, situated within the Kurdistan Region, unfurled a series of measures on Monday in anticipation of the forthcoming al-Sulaymaniyah Summer Festival, set to grace the stage tomorrow, Tuesday, against the backdrop of one of its most venerable and iconic heritage structures.

As articulated in a communiqué issued by al-Sulaymaniyah Municipality, the populace of the city, along with vehicular operators, has been apprised of the impending street closures slated for Tuesday, meticulously orchestrated in preparation for the inauguration of al-Sulaymaniyah Summer Festival. The thoroughfare shutdown is scheduled to commence from 2:00 PM tomorrow and will persist until the eleventh hour of the night.

The festival will commence at 7:00 PM. No further details about the festival's program segments were provided.