High-level Kurdish meeting: Barzani and Kaka Hama discuss Regional relations

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with the President of the Kurdish Democratic Socialist Party, Mohammed Al-Haj Mahmoud, on Sunday.
During the meeting, they discussed the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal government, as well as the internal situation within the Region.
In a statement from Barzani's office, it was mentioned that the leader of the Kurdish Democratic Socialist Party, Mohammed Al-Haj Mahmoud, commonly known as "Kaka Hama", was received by Masoud Barzani at the Saladin Resort in Erbil.
