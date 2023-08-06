High-Ranking Peshmerga Official Shot Dead in a Mystery Attack

Shafaq News/ A group of unidentified assailants has fatally wounded a high-ranking Peshmerga officer near the Erbil International Airport, a source revealed on Sunday.

"The assailants, whose identities and motives remain unknown, attacked Colonel Fouad Shahid Zarara, leaving him grievously injured," the source said.

"Colonel Zarara suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in the attack. His driver drove away to seek medical care but the victim succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital," the source added.

"The motives behind this assault on the Colonel remain elusive," the source, who wished to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency.