A delegation from the federal commission of military industries arrives in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-03T21:10:44+0000
A delegation from the federal commission of military industries arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News/ A high-profile military delegation has arrived in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan's capital city, to hold talks with the region's ministry of Peshmerga, an official readout said on Monday.

The readout said that the Secretary of the Peshmerga Ministry, Serbest Lezkin, received a delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Defense headed by the chair of the Iraqi Military Industry Commission, Mohammed Saheb al-Darraji.

The delegation, according to the readout, will hold a series of meeting with a group of senior officers in the Peshmerga Ministry tomorrow, Tuesday.

