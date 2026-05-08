Heavy rains expose ancient statue in Duhok border area

Shafaq News- Duhok

Authorities in Duhok have received a rare ancient statue dating back thousands of years after a resident discovered it when heavy rainfall exposed it near the border with Turkiye, a Kurdish official told Shafaq News on Friday.

The head of Antiquities and Heritage Directorate, Bekas Brefkany, said that preliminary assessments indicate that the statue dates back several millennia and may have been used for religious or ritual purposes during that period, adding that the artifact will undergo detailed scientific examination to determine its exact age and origin.

Iraq recovered more than 40,000 artifacts in 2024 and 2025 through domestic seizures and international repatriation efforts, the Ministry of Antiquities said. Under Iraq’s Antiquities Law No. 55 of 2002, individuals who fail to hand over discovered artifacts within 30 days face prison terms of up to 10 years, along with fines equal to twice the estimated value of the items. The law also sets penalties of up to 15 years in prison for the theft of antiquities and heritage property.