Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Head of the United Kurdish Front calls for forming an official Kurdish party in Iran

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-19T11:04:55+0000
Head of the United Kurdish Front calls for forming an official Kurdish party in Iran

Shafaq News / The head of the United Kurdish Front in Iran, Rahim Farahmand, called on all Kurdish political, cultural and social figures and activists to work on forming a Kurdish political party in Iran.

Farahmand explained that the reason for the demand is to alleviate the suffering of the Kurds in Iran, stressing the need to obtain legal and official approvals from the concerned authorities to proceed with this project.

Farahmand's call comes as Iran is close to the Presidential election.

It is noteworthy that there is no officially recognized Kurdish political party in Iran.

The only body that represents the Kurds is the front headed by Farahmand, which was established in 2005 but not recognized as one of the official political forces in Iran.

related

Iran closes 28 publications in Kurdistan province

Date: 2020-09-10 05:56:36
Iran closes 28 publications in Kurdistan province

Kurdistan Toilers' Party is attacked in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-25 10:45:44
Kurdistan Toilers' Party is attacked in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iran intensifies its strikes in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-29 09:48:05
Iran intensifies its strikes in Kurdistan

Man arrested over deaths of Iranian Kurd family in Channel sinking

Date: 2020-10-31 16:14:00
Man arrested over deaths of Iranian Kurd family in Channel sinking

Iran bombs Kurdish party headquarter in the Region

Date: 2020-08-03 11:19:42
Iran bombs Kurdish party headquarter in the Region

Iran announces the resumption of Tella kwa border crossing activities

Date: 2020-08-19 11:18:04
Iran announces the resumption of Tella kwa border crossing activities

Iran justifies the Turkish incursions into Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-09-07 12:57:57
Iran justifies the Turkish incursions into Kurdistan Region

A Kurdish Feyli elected as commissioner of an Iranian city

Date: 2020-09-08 20:46:42
A Kurdish Feyli elected as commissioner of an Iranian city