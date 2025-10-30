Halabja: One-of-a-kind project cultivates both land and legacy

Shafaq News – Halabja

Gashtokal farm in Halabja has become a prominent destination combining organic agriculture with cultural heritage and tourism.

“Gashtokal”—a Kurdish term blending “tourism” and “agriculture”—was founded 15 years ago by Hamid Ismail, creator of the Kurdistan Weekly Market.

Spanning around 120 dunams (20 main and 100 external), the facility includes 45 greenhouses cultivating more than 120 crop varieties. "The farm has achieved about 70% organic production and allows visitors to pick fruits directly, adding a unique interactive tourism element," Ismail told Shafaq news.

The site also features an artificial lake and a heritage structure known as “The King’s House,” as well as a mural honors poet Ahmad Mukhtar and depicts 37 figures from the city’s cultural life.

Currently, the farm hosts the Halabja Annual Pomegranate Festival, now in its 11th edition, which began on Thursday with broad public and official participation. More than 250 farmers and producers from across the region are showcasing pomegranate varieties, natural juices, and related food products, alongside handicrafts, folklore, and heritage works by over 300 local artisans.