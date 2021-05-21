HDP warns of Turkey's expansionist ambitions in Kirkuk and Mosul

Shafaq News/ The representatives of the People's Democratic Party (HDP) in Kurdistan pilloried the persistent Turkish incursions in the north of the Region, warning of Ankara's ambitions to usurp Kirkuk and Mosul.

HDP held earlier today, Friday, a press conference in the capital of Kurdistan, Erbil, on the Turkish military operations in the region's territory under the pretext of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters' presence.

Party member, Muhammed Sharif, addressed the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), leader Masoud Barzani, calling him to unify the Kurdish nation and spearhead the battle with the threats and challenges haunting it, appraising his influence and struggle for the Kurdish cause.

"The Turkish state has never wanted the Kurds to have a legal framework. It always reiterates that it made a huge mistake by supporting the establishment of the Southern Kurdistan entity (the Kurdistan Region-Iraq), and it will not make this mistake again in the Western Kurdistan (Kurdish territories in Syria)."

"The Occupying Turkish state explicitly says that Kirkuk and Mosul are affiliated with it. This statement is not new. It goes back to the Ottoman state's era."

"The aim of the Turkish state is to exterminate the Kurdish nation. This is obvious and clear; when the Region conducted the referendum, it allied with Iran, Syria, and Iraq against the Kurds."