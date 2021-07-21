Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Greek Prime Minister postpones his visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-21T15:26:25+0000
Greek Prime Minister postpones his visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan region
Shafaq News/ Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced postponing his visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

 The Presidency of the Region said in a statement that Nechirvan Barzani, President of Kurdistan Region, and Mitsotakis, had a phone call today, in which they discussed relations between Iraq, the region, and Greece, noting that the two sides affirmed their keenness to enhance partnership and cooperation between the two sides.

 According to the statement, the Greek Prime Minister apologized for postponing his upcoming visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, expressing his will to pay it at an appropriate time.

 The two sides also reviewed the recent updates of the epidemiological situation, and several files of mutual interest, according to the statement.

related

Kurdistan’s President Barzani: to develop relations with Qatar

Date: 2021-03-24 18:03:50
Kurdistan’s President Barzani: to develop relations with Qatar

Nechirvan Barzani is preparing for an "important" meeting

Date: 2021-01-14 16:20:22
Nechirvan Barzani is preparing for an "important" meeting

Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Date: 2020-08-30 14:02:02
Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

PUK leadership reiterates its support for President Barzani

Date: 2021-05-04 14:55:26
PUK leadership reiterates its support for President Barzani

The Saudi Consul in Erbil to make every effort for developing the relations with Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-02 14:29:19
The Saudi Consul in Erbil to make every effort for developing the relations with Kurdistan

Nechirvan Barzani meets US special envoy to Syria

Date: 2020-09-22 08:24:10
Nechirvan Barzani meets US special envoy to Syria

Kurdistan’s President: the constitution of Kurdistan will be for all Kurds

Date: 2021-05-19 14:54:05
Kurdistan’s President: the constitution of Kurdistan will be for all Kurds

President Barzani sends a congratulation letter to Iran's President-elect Raisi 

Date: 2021-06-19 18:03:56
President Barzani sends a congratulation letter to Iran's President-elect Raisi 