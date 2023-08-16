French embassy in Iraq stresses protection of constitutional rights for Kurdistan People

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, France's First Advisor and Deputy Head of Mission in Iraq, Jean-Christophe Paris, underscored the significance of safeguarding and upholding the constitutional rights of the people of Kurdistan.

According to a press statement by the Kurdish prime minister's office, PM Masrour Barzani met with Paris. The discussions encompassed a range of critical topics, including recent developments in Iraq, ongoing issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government, and the necessity to protect the constitutional rights of Kurdistan's populace.

“This commitment is firmly rooted in the framework of established agreements and within the framework of the national constitution.” The statement said.

The meeting also delved into the achievements stemming from the reforms undertaken by the Kurdistan Regional Government, the procedures regarding the Kurdish Parliament elections on February 25, 2024, and the situation in the Kurdish regions outside the KRI administration.

The two sides stressed the importance of halting any ongoing campaigns related to demographic change within those areas.