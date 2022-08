Shafaq News/ Four persons with ties to the terrorist organization of ISIS have been apprehended by Al-Sulaymaniyah's General Intelligence Directorate, an official press release said on Thursday.

The intelligence agency said that it has managed, in cooperation with the Asayish directorate in Kurdistan and al-Sulaymaniyah, to capture four persons with links to ISIS in separate operations since August 6.

The arrestees are wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism, according to the statement.