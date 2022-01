Shafaq News/ On Monday, the General Directorate of Intelligence and Security in Al-Sulaymaniyah arrested terrorist elements.

In a statement, the Directorate said, "A coordinated operation with the Asayish resulted in the arrest of four terrorists in Al-Sulaymaniyah."

Legal procedures were taken against them, the statement added.

Al-Sulaymaniyah is a city in the east of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on the Iran–Iraq border.