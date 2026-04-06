Four explosive drones hit Kurdish Peshmerga HQ

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs on Monday said the command headquarters of its forces was struck by “outlawed terrorist groups” on the night of April 5.

The ministry added that four explosive-laden drones were used in the attack, without specifying the exact location of the targeted headquarters. The strike resulted in casualties and significant material damage.

It criticized what it described as a lack of meaningful response from federal authorities, stating that neither the federal government, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, nor the Joint Operations Command had taken serious or practical steps to deter the attacks.

On March 22, another explosive drone targeted a Peshmerga position in Chamchamal district in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, which the ministry also attributed at the time to “outlawed terrorist groups.”