Floods kill at least Twelve in northern Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-17T19:01:14+0000

Shafaq News/ Erbil Governor, Omid Khoshnaw, announced that flash floods killed at least twelve people on Friday. Khoshnaw said in a press conference that the authorities had taken new decisions regarding the floods, adding that they would launch an inventory of the damage caused by the floods and a campaign to remove rubble from the streets. The Governor called on everyone "not to mix the issue of floods with political issues because it is a natural phenomenon." He pointed out that trespassing on state land is the main cause of the floods. "The outcome amounted to 12 victims, including Turks, Filipinos, and a young Yazidi," he said, noting that the search was still underway for a missing infant.

