Feyli Kurdish Front demands recognition, rights on 8th anniversary

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Feyli Kurdish Front marked its eighth anniversary with a ceremony in Baghdad, renewing its call for justice, legal recognition, and political inclusion.

The event, held at the party’s headquarters, brought together political leaders, civil society groups, and activists. Speakers highlighted the Feyli Kurds’ long-standing grievances, including forced displacement, confiscated property, and systemic exclusion—urging enforcement of constitutional rulings in their favor.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Maher Rashid al-Feyli, Secretary-General of the Front, reaffirmed the group’s sole mandate to represent the community’s interests, encouraging unity among Feyli Kurds and stressing that achieving formal political and legal status remains the movement’s top goal.

While open to cooperation with other Feyli organizations, he dismissed broader coalitions, accusing dominant parties of “stalling efforts” to restore the community’s rights.

Deputy Secretary-General Hamid Rashid described the anniversary as a “strategic moment” ahead of national elections, revealing that the Front is actively evaluating alliance offers. “We’re a political home for every Feyli Kurd. Institutional recognition remains our driving mission.”

Shamil al-Feyli, Deputy Secretary-General of the al-Walaa Movement, called for unity among Feyli groups, framing the gathering as “a reaffirmation of a shared struggle for dignity.”

Meanwhile, Sabah Nour al-Din, head of the Front’s Women’s Committee, urged national parties to support the Feyli cause. “Our suffering demands accountability,” she remarked to our agency, adding, “Empowering the Feyli community must become a national responsibility.”