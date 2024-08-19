Feminist organizations protest Personal Status Law amendment in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Several feminist organizations and women's rights activists held a protest on Monday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, opposing the amendment of the Personal Status Law that has sparked widespread controversy.

Our correspondent reported that the protest took place at Park Shar near the historic Erbil Citadel, with participants raising banners condemning the proposed amendment.

The demonstrators called on relevant authorities to "intervene to prevent the amendment of the law, considering that the new changes would harm the rights and status of women and children within Iraqi society."

The amendment of the Personal Status Law has generated significant controversy among the Iraqi public, leading the Iraqi government to decide to review all comments through the "Higher Council for Women's Affairs."

Opponents of the amendment argue that it permits child marriages, deprives wives of alimony and custody rights, and shifts the basis for legal rulings to religious texts specific to each sect and denomination in Iraq, rather than the current secular laws.