Fatal quarrel at "KAR" refinery in Erbil leaves two dead

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a local source reported that a quarrel between oil tanker drivers and guards at the “KAR” refinery, in Khabat District in Erbil, resulted in three casualties this morning.

Regarding the cause of the quarrel, the source stated, "There was a dispute over the drivers' turn to transport oil, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the refinery guards and the drivers, resulting in the deaths of two people and the serious injury of a third."

KAR Company is a privately owned enterprise, established in 1999, with its main headquarters in Erbil. It has branch offices in most Iraqi governorates and international offices in Turkiye, Jordan, as well as representatives in the UAE and the USA.

The company started its operations in engineering and construction projects, focusing primarily on strategic projects in the energy sector, including oil, gas, and electricity.

Moreover, it executed many projects in the field of Oil and Electricity including Khurmala Oil Field, Erbil refinery, several electrical substations in Erbil and Duhok, Najaf cement factory and recently constructing Khurmala Power plant with a capacity of 1000 MW.