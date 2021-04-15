Farahmand expresses support for the Kurdish complaint filed against Rouhani

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of the United Kurdish Front announced, on Thursday, his support for the complaint filed by Kurdish representatives against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

MP Mariwan, Abdullah Sahrabi, registered in the sixth session of the former Iranian parliament a complaint against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with the Supreme Court in Tehran, for not implementing the program on minority rights.

Rahim Farahmand told Shafaq News agency, "Mr. Sohrabi's behavior is systematic and very legal and befits every human being who is aware of legal right", adding, "Promoting and continuing such civic behavior will make the candidates for the presidential and municipal elections from now on seek to fulfill their electoral promises, not to deceive the public to win votes only."

Regarding the details of the minorities project, Farahmand explained, "A meeting was held before the current presidential session, by 62 people, in the Kermanshah province, and a document on the rights of minorities was drawn up. A group of people was supposed to follow up on it, including me as President of the Kurdish United Front, and Mr. Hayati, Mr. Kamal Azadmanish. Muhammad Siddiq Kabudwand and his wife. "

"A group of Kurds in Tehran developed the document, before submitting it to Mr. Hassan Rouhani, who was then the only candidate for the presidency of the republic, and signed it pledging to implement its provisions. Unfortunately, as his term's end approaches, we can notice that no action has been taken", he pointed out.