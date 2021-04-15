A Kurdish representative in Iran registers a complaint against President Rouhani

Shafaq News / The Representative of Marivan, in Iran’s Kurdistan Province Abdullah Suhrabi, turned to the Supreme Court in Tehran registering a complaint against the current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Suhrabi said in a statement "after the disappointing results in implementing the 10-paragraph program that Rouhani signed and announced during his election campaign for the fifteenth session of the presidency of Iran," he is registering a complaint against Rouhani in the Court.

Marivan’s representative said his complaint is based on evidence and documents.

Suhrabi considers this step as the last to fulfill the promises he made in the elections, through which he won about 70 percent of the Kurdish seats.

He added that this complaint aimed to legally determine the rights and share of Iranian minorities.

The former parliamentarian concluded that the “next presidential candidates have to make more real promises to the country and citizens.”