Faiq: some regulations must be amended

Shafaq News / The Parliament Speaker of the Kurdistan Region, Riwaz Faiq, on Sunday said that some laws in the Region need to be amended.

In a press conference she held today, Faiq said that what is happening under the pretext of freedom of expression, is actually "slaughtering the freedom of expression itself".

"We have the best regulations for demonstrations, press, and access to information. However, the problem lies in the way they're implemented", she added.

The parliament speaker noted that the current reports about the press and freedom of expression are true, and denying having problems would never address the situation.

Faiq stressed the need to amend some regulations in line with the fast changes happening in the world.