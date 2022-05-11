FICC files lawsuit against the Speaker of the Kurdistan Region's Parliament

Shafaq News / The Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce (FICC) filed a lawsuit against the Speaker of the Kurdistan Region's Parliament, Riwaz Faiq, a reliable source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Federation submitted a complaint against the amendment of Article 4 of the the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Law in the Kurdistan Region.

According to the amendment, the Federation must transfer its records, databases, and trademark-related information to the Regional Ministry of Trade and Industry.