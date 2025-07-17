Explosive drone crashes near Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

A bomb-laden drone crashed early Thursday morning in the Bahrka subdistrict of Erbil province, amid a growing pattern of drone-related security incidents in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Directorate (CTD), the drone went down at 1:27 a.m. near the village of Jeshnikani in northern Erbil, with no casualties reported.

While no group has claimed responsibility, the crash comes against the backdrop of repeated drone attacks in recent weeks, some of which have targeted strategic energy infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region.