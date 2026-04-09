Explosion reported near Kurdistan’s Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

An explosion was heard in the Soran administrative area northeast of Erbil on Friday, a local source told Shafaq News.

The blast was audible across several areas of Soran, though its nature -whether an attack or a drone interception- was not immediately clear.

The incident comes as the Kurdistan Region has endured weeks of repeated drone and missile strikes targeting bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties, American installations, and residential areas, killing civilians after drones came down on their homes.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon