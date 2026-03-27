EU expresses solidarity with Kurdistan Region after Soran attack

Shafaq News- Erbil

The European Union Liaison Office and the consulates of EU member states in the Kurdistan Region expressed condolences to Kurdish leaders following a missile attack on Soran district that killed six Peshmerga fighters.

In a joint message addressed to President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, EU representatives voiced concern over repeated attacks on the Kurdistan Region in recent weeks, reaffirming their solidarity and commitment to supporting peace and stability.

Earlier, the Ministry of Peshmerga said six of its fighters were killed and 30 others wounded when six Iranian ballistic missiles struck two military positions in the Soran area, north of Erbil.

President Barzani said Iranian officials had “admitted the error, expressed regret, and pledged an investigation into the incident,” adding that the Kurdistan Regional Government is awaiting the outcome of the inquiry after receiving assurances that the circumstances of the strike would be clarified.

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