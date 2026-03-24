Peshmerga Ministry restricts media access after Soran deadly attack

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Peshmerga Ministry on Tuesday limited media access to military sites and banned personnel from sharing information or content online.

In a statement, the ministry said journalists are not allowed to enter military bases or film and photograph their locations, urging media outlets to stay away from such sites.

It also barred all commanders, officers, and fighters from speaking to the media or sharing any details, images, or videos related to trenches and military positions on social media, warning that any violations by personnel will lead to strict military and administrative penalties.

The new instructions came after six Peshmerga fighters were killed and 30 others wounded early Tuesday after six Iranian ballistic missiles hit two military positions in the Soran administration, north of Erbil.