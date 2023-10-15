Expansion of Syriac Heritage Museum in Erbil

Shafaq News / A conference was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday to announce the start of the expansion of the Syriac Heritage Museum.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the conference was attended by various personalities representing international organizations, as well as government and religious figures.

Bernard Yousif Ashour, the director of the museum, explained that "the second phase, funded by the American Alliance for Cultural Heritage and supported by the United States Agency for International Development, is set to begin. This expansion aims to preserve the heritage and artifacts of minorities in Iraq."

The Syriac Heritage Museum is located in the Ankawa district of Erbil and houses a significant collection of ancient artifacts representing the Syriac community in Kurdistan.