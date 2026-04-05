Exclusive: Iran Kurdish opposition rejects Trump claim of US arms during unrest

Shafaq News- Tehran

An official from the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) on Sunday denied remarks by US President Donald Trump that Kurdish groups received weapons from Washington during recent protests in Iran, describing them as unfounded.

Karim Parwizi told Shafaq News that the opposition party “has not received a single weapon from the United States,” stressing that no Kurdish party in eastern Kurdistan —referring to Iran’s Kurdish-majority regions— had obtained such support during the protests.

While he did not rule out the possibility that Washington may have provided support to other actors, Parwizi also clarified that Kurdish parties did not call for sustained street demonstrations during the unrest, but instead urged a one-day peaceful strike.

Earlier today, Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the US had “sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them” during nationwide demonstrations in Iran in January, claiming that “the Kurds took the guns.”

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