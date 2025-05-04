Ex-Asayish director wanted in journalist assault

Shafaq News/ A court in the Kurdistan Region has issued an arrest warrant for the former Asayish director in Kalar in connection with a 2011 assault on journalist Kawa Garmiyani, his widow confirmed on Sunday.

Shirin Amin, a former member of the Kurdistan Parliament and Garmiyani’s wife, told Shafaq News that the decision followed multiple judicial sessions related to the case, which predates the journalist’s assassination.

Garmiyani was injured in 2011 during an incident involving members of the local security agency in Kalar. On December 5, 2013, he was fatally shot outside his home by unidentified gunmen.

At the time of his death, Garmiyani worked as a correspondent for the Kurdish weekly Awene and served as editor-in-chief of Rayala magazine. He was widely known for his investigative reporting on corruption.

His killing drew national and international condemnation. In 2014, a suspect named Twana Khaleefa was sentenced to death for the murder. However, rights groups and the journalist’s family have continued to demand further accountability, alleging broader political involvement.

The case remains under scrutiny by press freedom organizations, with the recent arrest warrant marking the first legal action tied to the earlier assault on Garmiyani prior to his assassination.