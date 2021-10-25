Report

Erbil to convert two sub-districts to districts

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-25T10:36:43+0000
Erbil to convert two sub-districts to districts

Shafaq News/ Erbil's Governorate Council on Monday ratified a resolution on converting Ain Kawa and Birmam sub-districts to districts.

In a press conference he held earlier today, the Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, said, "per a directive from Kurdistan's Prime Minister, we decided to convert the sub-districts of Ain Kawa and Birmam to districts."

"The motive of the decision is to improve the services provided to them," he added, "Ain Kawa will retain its particularity. It is a village of a Christian minority, and it will remain like this."

