Erbil: special celebration of 'Red Wednesday'

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party held a celebration on Tuesday to mark "Red Wednesday" or "Chaharshanbe Suri" at the party's headquarters and its camp in the city of Erbil.

The event was attended by a group of Iranian refugees, along with Peshmerga forces affiliated with the party and several of its leaders.

Red Wednesday is a historic celebration traditionally held on the last Tuesday evening before the arrival of the Nowruz festival. The celebration is not exclusive to Kurds; it is also celebrated by other Iranian and Middle Eastern peoples, as well as in countries such as Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and India.

The festivities, captured by Shafaq News Agency’s camera, featured folk activities, traditional dances, and the lighting of bonfires, which are considered a symbol of the approaching Nowruz national holiday.