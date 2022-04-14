Report
Erbil signs an MoU on its citadel reconstruction: it is our history
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-04-14T10:57:56+0000
Shafaq News/ Erbil's local government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KAR construction company to rebuild its historical citadel, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said on Thursday.
Speaking in a joint press conference with KAR's CEO, Baz Karim, Khoshnaw said, "we are delighted we concluded this MoU on rehabilitating the cital's minaret to inject life back into this monument."
"The local government and the higher committee for the citadel's reconstruction have an extensive agenda for the citadel as a tourist destination."
"The citadel of Erbil is our history and culture. It is crucial to our people. If we want to promote the Kurdistan Region to the world, we should start from here," he said.
