Erbil signs an MoU on its citadel reconstruction: it is our history

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-14T10:57:56+0000

Shafaq News/ Erbil's local government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KAR construction company to rebuild its historical citadel, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said on Thursday. Speaking in a joint press conference with KAR's CEO, Baz Karim, Khoshnaw said, "we are delighted we concluded this MoU on rehabilitating the cital's minaret to inject life back into this monument." "The local government and the higher committee for the citadel's reconstruction have an extensive agenda for the citadel as a tourist destination." "The citadel of Erbil is our history and culture. It is crucial to our people. If we want to promote the Kurdistan Region to the world, we should start from here," he said.

related

Erbil hosts the first diplomatic friendship Bazaar

Date: 2021-05-28 16:09:33

IHEC did not record any problems during the elections process

Date: 2021-10-08 10:33:54

Erbil to celebrate "March and Newroz" after years of halt

Date: 2022-03-10 10:40:48

MPs deliver a protest memorandum to the French Consulate in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-26 15:00:19

Erbil is preparing for a new round of talks with Baghdad, official confirms

Date: 2021-04-21 09:07:03

Positive negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad, Deputy Parliament Speaker

Date: 2021-02-10 16:06:08

Erbil inaugurates an electric power plant Mergasur

Date: 2020-08-16 11:21:48

50+ Iraqis escorted back to Erbil in an unprecedented Franco-German initiative

Date: 2020-09-03 20:21:45