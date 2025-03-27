Erbil's feast shopping booms: salaries fuel market surge

Shafaq News/ Erbil markets are witnessing a surge in commercial activity as Eid al-Fitr [feast] approaches, with an increase in demand for clothing, sweets, and gifts.

The rise in sales is attributed to several factors, most notably the distribution of salaries and special promotional offers.

Ahmad Said, an owner of a clothing store in the Qaysari Bazaar, told Shafaq News Agency, "We see higher demand this year, especially after the salary distribution,” adding that families are primarily coming to buy Eid clothes for children, and there is a significant demand for both traditional and modern fashion.

Meanwhile, Mohammed, a sweets shop owner, confirmed that "the demand for Kleicha (a traditional Kurdish pastry) and other Middle Eastern sweets has increased noticeably.

Every year, there is a rise in demand for sweets as Eid approaches, but this year, the movement is even stronger, especially as customers prefer buying Kleicha and pastries in large quantities."

However, some citizens have noted that prices are slightly higher compared to last year.

Um Sifan, a housewife, told Shafaq News Agency, "Prices are a bit more expensive than last year, but we cannot overlook the joy of children during Eid,” She added, “We try to take advantage of the offers and discounts to buy clothes for them, especially since the salaries were distributed."

Ali, a government employee, explained, "The distribution of salaries has made it easier for many to shop with greater ease.” “Now, with salaries paid before Eid, things are easier,” he said, adding that the delay in salary payments in some previous months had an impact on purchasing power.

Merchants have also confirmed that the days leading up to Eid typically see a peak in shopping activity, with many preferring to make their purchases at the last minute, especially after Iftar.