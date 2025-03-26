Duhok's feast shopping booms: salaries fuel market surge

Shafaq News/ A significant surge in shoppers purchasing Eid al-Fitr essentials, is witnessed in Duhok following the recent distribution of government salaries

The markets remain crowded well into the late hours of the night.

Hussein Fattah, a children's clothing store owner, told Shafaq News that there has been a "noticeable increase in purchases as Eid al-Fitr approaches, particularly after two salary installments were distributed this month."

He added that this surge in demand is a welcome change after a period of stagnation in the market, which was caused by the difficult economic conditions faced by citizens.

Meanwhile, Hevi Sardar, a customer at the market accompanied by her children, said she came to buy clothes, sweets, and nuts to celebrate Eid.

She told Shafaq News that the salarydistribution at this time has helped her purchase what her children need for the holiday, noting that without it, she would not have been able to fully meet their needs.

Another customer, Herman Ahmed, explained that "the best time for shopping during Ramadan is at night," despite the current congestion in the markets following the salary distribution.

He also expressed hope to resolve the issue of delayed salary payments, which has been a recurring issue, causing dissatisfaction among employees and creating stagnation in the markets.